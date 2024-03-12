TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on PROG (NYSE:PRG)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get PROG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRG

PROG Stock Performance

PROG stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. PROG has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.