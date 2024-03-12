Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.03 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Stories

