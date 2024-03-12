Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading 20% Higher

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 191,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 67,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About Tarku Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.