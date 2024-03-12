Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 6,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $168.17. 551,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,015. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.