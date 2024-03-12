Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.70

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.70 and last traded at $104.98, with a volume of 550166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Targa Resources by 364.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Targa Resources by 944.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Targa Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,705,000 after buying an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

