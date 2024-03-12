Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,381 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,576,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $749.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

