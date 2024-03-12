Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 316,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,580. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

