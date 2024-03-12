Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Holdings Raised by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Free Report) by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $500,000.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHUS opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

