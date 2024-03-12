SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $81.39 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $461.39 million and approximately $81.39 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00002742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,092,938 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

