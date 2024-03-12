SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:SSSSL opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

