Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $231.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.87.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Superior Group of Companies

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.