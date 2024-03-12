Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $1,080.22

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,080.22, but opened at $1,124.29. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $1,094.00, with a volume of 1,238,075 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.25.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.