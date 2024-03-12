Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.21. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 2,179,258 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $623.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after buying an additional 215,905 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after buying an additional 503,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,403,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

