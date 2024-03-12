Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Down 4%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.44. 32,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 594,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $736.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,237,123 shares of company stock worth $67,786,929 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,433,000 after purchasing an additional 622,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,601,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 392,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 16.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,082,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 440,348 shares during the period.



Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

