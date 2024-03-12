Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $746.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,237,123 shares of company stock worth $67,786,929 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

