Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Sells $164,989.92 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,691.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 7,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.31. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $59.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 106,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.