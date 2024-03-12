Stratis Price Reaches $1.60 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002226 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $252.89 million and $60.44 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.32 or 0.05577182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00065803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00019301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00019443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,092,256 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

