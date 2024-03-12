Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.89

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.89 and last traded at C$26.13, with a volume of 67624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.02.

SCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.78.

In related news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

