Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

STRA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of STRA opened at $103.25 on Friday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Strategic Education by 140.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Strategic Education by 88.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

