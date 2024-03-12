StockNews.com Upgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.