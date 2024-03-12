StockNews.com Upgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to “Hold”

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.95.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after buying an additional 4,991,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

