StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

TNXP stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.28. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

