StockNews.com Downgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.21.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.