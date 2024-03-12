StockNews.com Downgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE SIG opened at $96.08 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $87,750.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,823.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $87,750.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,823.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,544 over the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $2,650,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

