StockNews.com Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.33 on Friday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

