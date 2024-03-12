StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Down 0.4 %

VALU stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Value Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

