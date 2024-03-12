StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

