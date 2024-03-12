StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of BGI stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

