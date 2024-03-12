StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

