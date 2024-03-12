Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,308 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 501% compared to the average volume of 2,547 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 343,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,138. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
