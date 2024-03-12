Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,308 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 501% compared to the average volume of 2,547 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 343,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,138. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGM

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.