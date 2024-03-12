Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.32.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

