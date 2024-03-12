Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:STC traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $63.87.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

