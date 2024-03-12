Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $62.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

SRCL opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -216.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stericycle by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 120,852 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Stericycle by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

