Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

