SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.72) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 317.50 ($4.07).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 225.80 ($2.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,580.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £354 ($453.56). 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

