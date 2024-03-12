SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.72) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 317.50 ($4.07).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP Group
SSP Group Price Performance
SSP Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.
Insider Activity at SSP Group
In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £354 ($453.56). 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.