SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
