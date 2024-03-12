SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.