Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Alamar Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,854 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 5.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $160,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $83,922,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 85.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,394,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 90.7% in the second quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 729,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 346,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $156.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $156.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

