Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE SOR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,074. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
