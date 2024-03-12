Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SOR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,074. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Source Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Source Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

