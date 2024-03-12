Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Source Capital Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SOR stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. 1,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,074. Source Capital has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
