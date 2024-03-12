Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SOR stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. 1,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,074. Source Capital has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

About Source Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Source Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.