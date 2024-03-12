Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$33.50

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.43.

ZZZ opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$21.31 and a 12-month high of C$30.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

