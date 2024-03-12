Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.43.

ZZZ opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.72. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

