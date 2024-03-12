SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,973 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

