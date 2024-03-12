SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,147,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,439,000 after acquiring an additional 142,616 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $190.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $542.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

