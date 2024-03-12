SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3,366.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,236.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,367 shares of company stock worth $19,060,542 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

