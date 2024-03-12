SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $298.25 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.94 and a 200 day moving average of $384.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

