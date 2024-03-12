SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

SITE Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years. SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 1,733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SITC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,059. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.57. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $35,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,282 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $16,570,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,300,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,792,000 after acquiring an additional 970,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

