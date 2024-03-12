SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 42.6% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $278.73 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00017372 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00025041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,985.12 or 1.00157688 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00182035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,435,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,427,019.2621229 with 1,276,745,534.8813744 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.23914524 USD and is down -6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $288,437,396.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.