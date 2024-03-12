Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3,574.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

