Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Shares of SAMG opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
