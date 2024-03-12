Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $166.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.