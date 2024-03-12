Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $681,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $116.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.